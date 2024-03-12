Russian armed opposition forces launch armored incursion into Russia, take control of several villages in Kursk and Belgorod regions Tuesday, March 12, 2024 10:16:00 AM

Russian opposition forces, known for last year's incursions into Russia, have reportedly crossed the border again. The Freedom of Russia Legion, the Russian Volunteer Corps (RDK), and the Siberian Battalion used armoured vehicles in a joint operation to enter the Kursk and Belgorod regions. The fighters expressed their determination to topple the Kremlin dictator, sharing footage of their advance.

Greeting viewers with a "good morning" from the Russian-Ukrainian border, the volunteers conveyed not just their dreams but also their active efforts to free Russia from Putin’s totalitarian regime.

The fighters timed their new incursion to coincide with what they described as the "fake" presidential elections in Russia, the outcome of which are anticipated in advance. "The Legion is going to vote. Expect us," the soldiers quipped, indicating they were not simply going to vote but intended to rid Russia of the current regime, not ineffective and toothless protests.

"We will reclaim our land from the regime inch by inch. Russians will sleep soundly, without fear of a knock on the door, speak their minds without worry, vote for their choice without coercion. Russians will live freely!" the RDK volunteers underscored in their statement.

Russian opposition politician Ilya Ponomarev, also linked to the RDK, stated that the border settlement of Lozovaya Rudka in Belgorod region is now entirely under the control of the Russian armed opposition forces.

Tetkino, a settlement in Kursk Region, has now been completely taken over by Russian armed opposition forces, according to a statement made by the "Freedom of Russia" Legion on Telegram. "Putin's army is rapidly fleeing the settlement, abandoning positions and leaving behind heavy equipment," the message reads.

Additionally, the governor of Belgorod Region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has reported that the administration building in Belgorod was struck by a drone, resulting in injuries to two individuals. The administrative building sustained damaged windows and facade.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, underlined that the Russian volunteers who started “the pre-election raid” in Russia are in their homeland.

