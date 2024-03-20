Russian armed opposition urges Belgorod governor to evacuate residents amidst escalating strikes Wednesday, March 20, 2024 12:01:05 PM

The Russian armed opposition fighters from the Freedom of Russia Legion, Russian Volunteer Corps, and Siberian Battalion have appealed to the governor of Russia's Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, urging him to begin evacuation of the residents due to intensifying military strikes.

"The liberation movement calls on the leadership of the Belgorod region, and Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov in particular, to stop using the civilian population as a shield and to immediately evacuate the people from the entire territory of the Belgorod region," the Russian volunteers said in an appeal published on the Freedom of Russia Legion's Telegram channel.

They have reported escalating attacks on military targets within the Belgorod region and indicated that the shelling of the area is relentless, resulting in ongoing civilian casualties.

"The onus for any civilian casualties lies squarely on the administration, which is hindering the evacuation of the people," the fighters asserted.

The volunteer fighters have warned that Governor Gladkov will personally bear responsibility for any further loss of life if an urgent evacuation of the residents does not take place.

Previously, Governor Gladkov announced plans to install checkpoints across the Belgorod region of Russia, which are expected to be manned by officials from the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD), the National Guard of Russia (Rosgvardia), the Border Service of the Ministry of Defence, and local authorities.

