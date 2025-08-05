Russian armored vehicles spotted in Gomel, Belarus Tuesday, August 5, 2025 11:50:00 AM

Russian armored vehicles have been spotted on the streets of Gomel, a city located in Belarus just 100 kilometers from Ukraine's Chernihiv. Some of these vehicles were equipped with makeshift anti-drone structures and marked with red tactical symbols, according to reports from the Telegram channel BelVarta.

Witnesses noted that the military personnel accompanying the equipment sported red arm bands. “Extremely disturbing information has emerged from Gomel. Armored personnel carriers have been seen in the city streets, some of which are outfitted with improvised anti-drone frames. This coincides with Paratroopers’ Day, however, the identification markers on the vehicles are cause for serious concern,” stated the message.

It's reported that the armored units were marked with red squares, while commanding officers wore red bands on their sleeves, resembling those worn by Russian occupying forces in Ukraine.

“These indicators suggest that Russian military personnel may be present or operating in Belarus with new, unknown objectives. The appearance of such equipment, especially with homemade modifications in a major city instead of a training ground, is a very dangerous signal and may indicate preparations for significant actions,” writes BelVarta.

Activists note that the regime is not even attempting to conceal the presence of foreign troops and their preparations. They urged citizens to report such incidences.

Ivan Stupak, a former SBU officer and consultant to the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, discussed with the "Telegraf" whether there was a connection between this footage and planned military exercises.

“We are expecting exercises in Belarus. They must take place. Possibly, these vehicles are among the first samples showing up on Belarusian territory. This could be local equipment preparing for the drills,” Stupak commented.

He pointed out that two aspects could signal danger—the number of personnel, if exceeding 3,500 or even reaching 10,000, along with the unloading of munitions. The greatest threat, according to Stupak, lies not with the tanks and artillery themselves, but the possibility of a hybrid operation, particularly in the Baltic nations.

"As for Ukraine, no immediate risk is noted here as of now. However, attention should be paid to the number of vehicles, personnel, and munitions,” Stupak concluded.

Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko recently stated that if Ukraine refuses to negotiate with the Kremlin, Russian forces could capture Kramatorsk within a month and a half to two months, moving further thereafter.

On July 1st, reports surfaced that Belarus is forming a new special operations brigade near the Ukrainian border, which coincides with the onset of large-scale exercises with Russia.

