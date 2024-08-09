Russian army fears fall of Kursk as Ukraine fields 14 brigades in reserve Friday, August 9, 2024 3:00:00 PM

Amid ongoing tensions, Ukrainian armed forces (UAF) are currently engaging the Rosgvardiya (the Russian National Guard) and disparate units of the Russian military in the Kursk region. Reinforcements for the beleaguered Russian defenders remain hindered.

UAF has a reserve force of 14 well-prepared brigades, a contingent deemed ample to seize control of Kursk, reports Novaya Gazeta Europe, citing a source in Russian armed forces.

According to the report, the attacking Ukrainian forces face opposition mainly from Rosgvardiya units and fragmented segments of the Russian military. Unconfirmed reports suggest that elite units like FSB's "Alpha" and remnants of Wagner PMC—recently deployed in Africa—have been dispatched to the conflict zone. However, logistical challenges, including disrupted railway communications by Ukrainian forces, complicate the movement of additional reserves. Consequently, there is uncertainty within the Russian ranks about the timing of reinforcements.

The source further pointed out that the Russian border is currently protected by FSB border troops, equipped only with armored personnel carriers (APCs) and mortars, supplemented by recent conscripts who lack the training to effectively counter the elite UAF forces.

Forbes reports that Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region involves up to 10,000 troops spread across three brigades.

One of the participating units is the 80th Air Assault Brigade, noted for its superior equipment and training.

