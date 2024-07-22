Russian assault falters near Toretsk: Ukrainian Forces hold strong amid intense battles Monday, July 22, 2024 6:22:14 PM

The situation in the Toretsk direction is "extremely hard," as Russian assaults continue unabated , said the platoon commander of the 95th Separate Air Assault Brigade, Stanislav Krasnov on Kyiv 24 news broadcast.

Krasnov disclosed that the Russian troops are attacking with large infantry groups without deploying armor. According to Krasnov, the Russians fear Ukrainian artillery and strike UAVs.

No assault-prepared equipment has been detected near the front lines by reconnaissance. However, every few days, the Russians attempt to bring in their infantry at night, only to be targeted by artillery or UAVs. Minefields also play a crucial role in destroying Russian equipment.

Krasnov assured that Russian forces are unable to advance. Although they have superiority, moving forward requires "sacrificing dozens or hundreds of their soldiers." Wounded Russian soldiers are only partially evacuated; some are sent back into the fray. The main objective for the Russian soldiers is to advance.

The commander noted that the first wave of infantry has been neutralized, and now former Russian convicts are attempting to move forward. These individuals are not valued; hence, there is no interest in evacuating them. The same attitude is extended to conscripted residents from temporarily occupied territories.

"They are thrown in as cannon fodder, with a single chance at survival—completing the objective. Even then, a replacement might come, but there's no intent to evacuate the wounded or allow retreat. They are pushed forward with one objective: to occupy a position. Otherwise, they will be exterminated, even by their own," explained Krasnov.

He added that Russian forces have been actively assaulting the Toretsk direction for a month and are now "stuck in defense." Fighting continues near the settlements of Zalizne, Sjeverne, and Pivdenne. Krasnov believes that the Russians will not manage to capture Toretsk.

"Especially from the direction of Shumy, they are advancing and have hit the multi-story buildings right around Sjeverne. The fiercest and toughest battles are taking place there. The terrain is mixed, with some forested areas, private sectors, and high-rise buildings. That's where our defensive line is, with constant infantry and skirmish battles," he said.

He clarified that in a nine-story building, different sides might control neighboring entrances. In such "tough, very tense conditions," the Ukrainian forces maintain their defense.

