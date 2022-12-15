Russian attack near Kreminna fails, Ukrainian Forces advance further towards the city Thursday, December 15, 2022 11:30:59 AM

The Ukrainian Forces have advanced another 1.5 kilometers in the direction of Kreminna, taking new positions near the village of Dibrova in the Luhansk region, reported the military expert, coordinator of the group "Information Resistance" Alexander Kovalenko. Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the Ukrainian General Staff Brigadier General Oleksiy Gromov has confirmed at a briefing the success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On his Facebook page, Kovalenko noted that over the past week, the units of the 20th and 41st Army of the Russian Federation tried to carry out desperate offensive actions near Kreminna. However, they were counterattacked by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

"The result? The Ukrainian Armed Forces advanced by 1.5 kilometers near Dibrova towards Kreminna, not only taking new positions, but also expanding the operational encirclement around the city," he said.

Kovalenko stressed the Russians suffered heavy losses during their attack and lost their offensive potential. Now they are guessing where exactly their defense lines are going to collapse, near Kreminna or Svatove.

"That is, over the past week, although in fact much longer, all these above-mentioned units simply got demilitarized in completely needless offensive actions, thereby further reducing their defensive potential. And in this whole wonderful story, only one question remains unanswered: in which direction the Russian defense is going to collapse first: Kreminna or Svatove? I do not want to tell the future using tea leaves, but it seems that the south-western underbelly of the Russian occupying troops bleeds uncontrollably and irreversibly, " Kovalenko emphasized.

