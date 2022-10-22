Russian authorities call on the residents of Kherson to immediately leave the city Saturday, October 22, 2022 10:00:39 AM

The Russia-installed administration of the Kherson region called on the residents to "immediately leave the city."

"Residents of Kherson and all departments and ministries of civil administration should cross to the left bank of the Dnieper today. Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians should immediately leave the city and cross to the left bank of the Dnieper!" reads the statement.

People are encouraged to bring their documents, money, valuables, and clothing.

According to the Russian authorities, "the residents can go to the left bank of the Dnieper from Rechport (River port), which is located at the address: Odessa Square, 4. From there river boats depart to the town of Oleshky ".

Earlier, the Russia-appointed governor of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo, announced that Russian authorities planned to move 50-60 thousand residents of the occupied territories to the left bank of the Dnieper.

According to the Russian news agencies, the Russian authorities have already started moving the residents by motorboats.

Later, Saldo said that all departments and "ministries" of the Russia-installed "civil administration" of the region were moving to the left bank of the Dnieper. The traffic to and from the Kherson region on the right bank of the Dnieper is also closed for a week.

On June 21, the Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Iryna Vereshchuk, called on the residents of the occupied territories to leave the Kherson region.

