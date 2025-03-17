Russian authorities seize over 9,000 homes in occupied Mariupol, leaving residents homeless Monday, March 17, 2025 10:34:00 AM

Under what they claim as "unestablished ownership," the Russian administration has now classified over 9,000 apartments in the city of Mariupol as "abandoned," forcing many remaining Ukrainian residents into homelessness.

According to journalists from ASTRA, Russian officials systematically strip Ukrainians of their homes under seemingly formal pretexts, ignoring documentation provided by the rightful owners and declaring their homes ownerless.

"When it comes to duties, Russian officials assert, 'Russia owes you nothing,' leaving many trapped in a bureaucratic nightmare without a roof over their heads.

Residents in the war-torn city express their grievances about local Russian authorities unjustly claiming their homes as lost property. With 362 residential buildings destroyed and only 71 reconstructed, Mariupol faces an acute housing shortage, reaching as many as 18,000 dwellings. Rather than provide compensation, officials declare these homes "no man's land."

Even with documents notarized by Russian consulates, many locals say these papers go unrecognized by authorities. As a result, over 9,000 homes have been declared "abandoned," with 70% being uninhabitable, though some still house relatives or acquaintances who have lost their homes and continue to pay utility bills.

Several people from Victory Avenue have issued an appeal to President Putin, demanding the restoration of their rights. They criticize the administration for not providing compensation housing, neglecting heirs' rights, and failing to accommodate unprivatized properties.

Residents who've been promised new homes now face demands to take them on mortgages they cannot afford. They demand that confiscations from living provably and equitably compensated.

Journalists have reported that Russian developers have been granted land in central Mariupol for commercial construction, further frustrating displaced residents. Despite propaganda touting "unprecedented reconstruction" and a "joyful life" unfolding locally, for many, these narratives don’t reflect reality.

Once a densely-populated city in Donbas, Mariupol faced massive bombardments during the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022. UN reports say up to 90% of Mariupol's residential structures were demolished.

Estimates from Ukrainian sources indicate between 22,000 to 25,000 civilian lives were lost during capture, with possible mass graves housing up to 75,000 bodies. Forced displacement left only 100,000 of the original 450,000 residents.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.