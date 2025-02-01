Russian battalion commander 'Don' killed near Velyka Novosilka Saturday, February 1, 2025 9:52:00 AM

On Thursday, January 30th, Ukrainian Armed Forces killed a significant adversary—Russian Army Captain Donir Tsidenov, known by his call sign "Don", report Russian war bloggers.

Tsidenov led the 3rd Motorized Rifle Battalion, part of the 394th Motorized Rifle Regiment within the 127th Division of Russia's 5th Combined Arms Army. Details on his neutralization are limited.

What is known is the date of his demise and that he died "while executing special tasks" near Velyka Novosilka.

Velyka Novosilka, located in the western Donetsk region, is among the conflict's hottest zones. Here, the Russian forces aggressively advance, deploying soldiers in what are dubbed as "meat assaults."

Russia's 127th Division has been actively engaged in aggression against Ukraine since 2022.

Early in the full-scale invasion, another high-ranking officer, Lieutenant Colonel Fedor Solovyov, commander of the 872nd Regiment, became a casualty.

Previously, it was reported that Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralizing another Russian army commander and a Russian propaganda icon, Zhivkovich, in the Kursk region.

