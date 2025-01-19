Russian bomb meant for Ukraine accidentally hits occupied village in Zaporizhzhia Sunday, January 19, 2025 3:00:21 PM

A Russian air bomb, intended for Ukraine, fell on the occupied village of Vyshnevka in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to Russian news outlet ASTRA.

The incident occurred on January 9, when Russian military aviation unintentionally dropped its bomb during a strike on Ukraine. The occupying "authorities" and Russian state media remain silent about the mishap.

Miraculously, the bomb did not detonate upon impact, leaving behind a massive crater with no casualties reported.

ASTRA reported that there have already been at least 165 incidents of Russian bombs unintentionally falling on Russian territory or occupied settlements, attributed to poor quality munitions from the Russian Armed Forces.

Since spring 2024, Russia has been actively using so-called KABs for strikes on Ukraine. These are Soviet-era FAB bombs upgraded with planning modules to extend their range. This modernization has been linked to their frequent accidental landings in Russia and occupied areas, a fact that Russian authorities and media are meticulously covering up.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.