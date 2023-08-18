Russian capital Moscow attacked by drones again Friday, August 18, 2023 10:00:59 AM

Russian authorities reported that Moscow was attacked by a Ukrainian drone again at night. According to the city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, the wreckage of the drone fell in the Expocentre area, a complex of exhibition buildings and pavilions less than 5 kilometers from the Kremlin. There was no significant destruction.

"About 04:00am Moscow time, the Kyiv regime launched another terrorist attack with a drone. After the anti-aircraft systems were activated, it changed course and crashed into a non-residential building in the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment area in Moscow. There were no casualties or fires," the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian Telegram channels write that a Ukrainian Beaver drone flew to the Russian capital and damaged the eighth stall of the Expocentre when it went down.

At 3:40 a.m., the drone was spotted flying over the Zarnitsa garden in the Krasnogorsk district. It then flew along New Riga at 250 meters with the red light on, writes the Telegram channel Mash.

Residents of Moscow and the Moscow region said they heard the sounds of explosions in Krasnogorsk, Odintsovo and the Moscow region. According to a witness, he first heard an explosion, the windows rattled, then an "artificial light" appeared in the sky and a column "fine white smoke" rising in the Moscow business center on the Krasnopresnenskaya embankment .

Now the police and special services are working at the site of the attack, and the officers of the investigative committee have also arrived.

The airspace in the Vnukovo airport area is closed, departures and arrivals are delayed.

This is the third drone attack in a month. Before that, the city was hit by UAVs on July 24, then on July 28:

