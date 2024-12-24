Russian cargo ship 'Ursa Major' sinks after explosion in Mediterranean Sea Tuesday, December 24, 2024 10:00:00 AM

In a dramatic turn of events, a Russian ship, "Ursa Major," traveling through the Mediterranean Sea between Spain and Algeria, suffered an explosion and sank. Two crew members are currently missing, while the remaining 14 have been rescued, reports El Español. Earlier sources indicated that the freighter was likely headed for the Syrian port of Tartus to retrieve Russian military equipment and supplies.

Spanish media outlets state that the surviving crew members have been transported to the Spanish city of Cartagena. The explosion reportedly occurred in the ship's engine room. Officially, the vessel listed Vladivostok as its destination. Nonetheless, OSINT analyst H. I. Sutton suggests that the "Ursa Major," accompanied by three large amphibious ships and another vessel named "Sparta," was on course for the Syrian port of Tartus to evacuate Russian military personnel, hardware, and equipment as part of the complete withdrawal from the Russian military base there.

According to Meduza, these two ships had been utilized before 2022 to operate what was known as the "Syrian express," a supply line for Russian military forces in Syria.

The vessel departed from St. Petersburg on December 11. As per Spanish media, the ship was fifteen years old and constructed in 2009.

