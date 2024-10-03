Russian citizens in Kursk region turn towards Ukraine amid dissatisfaction with Moscow's handling of regional conflict Thursday, October 3, 2024 12:00:43 PM

According to Alexey Dmitrashkovsky, a representative of the Ukrainian military command in the Russian Kursk region, Russian citizens are expressing dissatisfaction with their government for leaving them to fend for themselves amid ongoing military operations. While the local population has developed a positive attitude towards Ukraine's Forces, the continued presence of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk region for nearly two months has led some residents to seek refuge in Ukraine.

Dmitrashkovsky elaborated on these sentiments during an appearance on 'Apostrof TV'. He noted that a significant portion of the local population, now under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, has expressed a desire to relocate to Ukrainian territory. The community reportedly holds the Ukrainian soldiers in high regard, viewing them as more supportive than the Russian authorities.

A growing number of individuals have voiced their intention to leave for Ukraine, driven by their lack of trust in their own leadership, Dmitrashkovsky explained. He highlighted the tangible assistance Ukrainian troops are providing to the residents of Kursk, including food, firewood, medical supplies, and warm clothing.

Additionally, efforts are being made to inform the local population about the realities in Ukraine and beyond, as many residents were previously unaware of these facts. This outreach counters the false narratives they had been exposed to, such as stories about 'fascists' causing destruction and harm.

Dmitrashkovsky shared anecdotes of residents initially hiding from Ukrainian forces due to the fear instilled by these myths. However, perceptions have shifted, and locals now engage with Ukrainian soldiers more openly and even anticipate their visits with smiles, he noted.

In the region where Ukrainian forces have established a presence, many residents are elderly or young children, with the elderly particularly suffering from various ailments.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.