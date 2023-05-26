Russian city of Krasnodar attacked by drones Friday, May 26, 2023 10:20:57 AM

As a result of the explosion in the center of the Russian city of Krasnodar, an office and residential building on Morskaya Street was damaged. There are no casualties, said the mayor of Krasnodar, Yevgeny Naumov.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. According to the Russian news outlets, the city was attacked by drones, although the official authorities do not confirm this information.

The Telegram channel Baza claims that an air defense system was activated at 4:17 am Moscow time in response to the drone attack.

The Telegram channel Shot published footage of the drone wreckage . According to the residents, they heard at least two explosions.

Krasnodar residents claim that the drones attacked the head office of the cellular operator MTS. The target of the attack was reportedly a nearby cellular router that connects cellular networks not only in Krasnodar, but also in the entire southern part of the Russian Federation. MTS later confirmed that the company's office building was damaged.

In addition, the governor of the Belgorod region, Gladkov, reported that the Grayvoron and Shebekino districts were shelled at night.

On the night of May 26, Ukraine also came under Russian air attacks.

According to the Ukrainian authorities, Ukrainian air defense systems destroyed all targets during a night attack on Kyiv. The Kyiv city administration reported that there were no casualties or serious damage. Ukraine said that Kyiv was attacked by Kh-101/555 cruise missiles launched from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region.

At about 3 a.m., early warning and air defense systems were activated in Dnipro and the Cherkasy regions.

