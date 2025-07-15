Russian city of Voronezh comes under massive drone attack, multiple casualties reported Tuesday, July 15, 2025 3:34:13 PM

In a devastating night for Voronezh, an unprecedented drone assault and an ineffective air defense response led to significant residential damage and numerous casualties. This marks the most severe aerial attack Voronezh has experienced in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. According to Russian media reports, the skies over the city and its surroundings were filled with the sound of explosions as drones swarmed the area. Debris from drones striking densely populated regions caused extensive destruction and injuries within the city.

At 2:29 AM, an alert was issued in the region, and just a few hours later, the governor of the Voronezh region announced that downed drones had fallen not only in the suburbs but also in the very heart of the city. One of the hit locations was a five-story building on Plekhanovskaya Street, near the regional government and Voronezh Technical University. The attack left 15 people injured, with 13 hospitalized.

The governor reported that many of the victims suffered from shrapnel wounds, one person being in a coma. Drone debris damaged residential facades, a kindergarten, retail outlets, and vehicles. Windows were shattered, and balconies destroyed in several apartments. According to local witnesses, the loud explosions were audible in almost every area of the city.

Voronezh is home to numerous military facilities and infrastructure, including warehouses and training centers. However, the authorities have not specified which targets were hit in this attack.

Voronezh had been a target before, but the city never faced this magnitude of casualties. Until now, similar destruction and suffering were more commonly seen in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv.

Now, Russian civilians are beginning to experience the threats that have been a stark reality for others. This is the price the Russian public is starting to pay for the aggression initiated by the Kremlin.

In just one night, Russia's air defense reported intercepting 55 drones in various regions of the country. Yet, despite these large-scale defenses, the war increasingly reaches Russian soil. As the Russian leadership continues to claim that the "special military operation" is proceeding according to plan, the residents of Voronezh scramble to find intact windows, relocate children to other kindergartens, and treat shrapnel wounds.

