Russian command prohibits its troops from taking Ukrainian soldiers as prisoners in Kursk region

In a recent broadcast, Dyna Wong, the press officer of the 1st Separate Tank Siversk Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), claimed that Russian military command has directed their soldiers not to take Ukrainian military personnel as prisoners in the Kursk region.

Wong stated that the Russian forces are attempting to amass infantry in the Kursk direction, initiating active assault actions accompanied by armored military equipment. The Russians are also utilizing a substantial number of guided aerial bombs.

"As soon as the assault actions commence, we immediately strike at the enemy's personnel and equipment. Each of our operations combines the efforts of our tank operators, artillery, and UAV operators," Wong added.

Earlier, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Alexander Syrskyi, refuted claims by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, who suggested that Ukrainian forces were encircled in the Kursk region. The American Institute for the Study of War reports that Putin continues to exaggerate military "successes" in this area, likely to bolster public confidence in his army's ability to counter Ukrainian military operations.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned about the possibility that Russia might have formed two brigades out of the 12,000 troops North Korea sent to assist them. Some forces have already been redeployed to the front in the Kursk region.

