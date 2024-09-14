Russian conscripts released through prisoner exchanges redeployed to military units near Ukrainian border Saturday, September 14, 2024 6:15:46 PM

Russian conscripts captured during their mandatory service in the Kursk region and subsequently released through a prisoner exchange are being re-deployed to military units, including those near the Ukrainian border, according to a report from Verstka citing the mother of one conscript, Yekaterina.

She reported that her son informed her they were being transported to Moscow and would then be sent back to their military units to "finish their service." Among these assignments is the military unit in Klintsy, to which many of the previously captured conscripts were originally assigned.

"He called and said they were heading to Moscow. No one is being released. They will continue their service just like the other 115 conscripts exchanged on August 24. They’ll serve where they previously did in Klintsy," she explained.

Another conscript's mother confirmed to the publication that the soldiers exchanged in August remain in their military unit. The unit’s leadership has not provided any updates to the soldiers’ families about their current status.

On September 14, Ukraine returned 103 Russian military personnel captured in the Kursk region during a Ukrainian offensive on August 6. An equal number of Ukrainian soldiers were sent back to Kyiv. Another exchange involving Kursk conscripts took place on August 24, during which Russia returned 115 military personnel through the mediation of the UAE.

