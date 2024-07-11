Russian Defence Minister's niece condemns attack on Kyiv children hospital in emotional plea: 'Think about what you are doing!' Thursday, July 11, 2024 10:50:47 AM

After the Russian attack on the oncology ward of the "Okhmatdet" children's hospital in Kyiv, the Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov's niece, Natalia Vertinskaya, residing in the US, made a public appeal.

"Dear Uncle Andrey, yesterday Russian military launched 38 missiles on Kyiv. Eight of them hit residential buildings, kindergartens, business centres, and entrances. One missile destroyed Ukraine's largest children's hospital. This hospital is in the Solomenskyi district—an area where I lived ten years ago with my disabled child. I visited there many, many times for critical tests for my little one," Natalia reminded her uncle, pointing out that his cousin still lives and works in Kyiv.

"The fact that missiles flew to Kyiv yesterday involves your blame and participation. I want you to think, reconsider everything, and stop. Uncle Andrey, please pray, think about what you are doing. This cannot continue. Four children died in my city yesterday because you launched that missile there," Natalia emphasised.

"What do you think your karma is now? What awaits you in the future? Uncle Andrey, do not make it worse, I ask you. This will lead to nothing good. Personally, it will do nothing for you—you won't become healthier, happier, richer because Ukrainian children continue to die. And if your brother dies, I will never forgive you, and you will deeply regret it," she promised.

"Uncle Andrey, think about what you are doing! And stop, please, stop! Stop sending your fellow citizens to certain death," she urged her high-ranking relative.

"The other day we saw a missile take off here in America. And you know what the first thought was here? 'Maybe it’s headed for the Kremlin?' We all sincerely hope the Kremlin stops and ceases its terrorist activities," Natalia admitted and tried to appeal to Belousov's conscience.

"This is not how we were raised. This is not what we were taught, Uncle Andrey. Remember school. Remember the political information. What are you doing now, Uncle Andrey?" she asked.

"I was left speechless when I saw the news yesterday. A man without a leg is clearing the rubble. He lost his leg in battles. It should not be this way. Come to your senses," Natalia pleaded.

She then addressed those who would see her video message: "Please tell the world that the Russian Defence Minister has a cousin living in Kyiv. Also, his grandmother Serafima Nikolaeva Belousova and grandfather Alexander Alexandrovich Belousov, a Major-General of the Guards, are buried in Kyiv. And his aunt, whose graves are tended by my father,” she said.

