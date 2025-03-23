Russian defence ministry claims 59 Ukrainian drones intercepted and destroyed overnight Sunday, March 23, 2025 10:02:59 AM

In a recent update, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed the destruction and interception of 59 Ukrainian drones overnight on Sunday, March 23. The drones were allegedly shot down over several regions, including Rostov, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, the Saratov regions, and the occupied Crimea.

Artem Korenyako, the spokesperson for Rosaviatsiya, announced on Telegram the temporary closure of airports in Volgograd and Saratov.

Meanwhile, Acting Governor of the Rostov Region Yuri Slyusar reported on Telegram that a vehicle caught fire on the highway between Morozovsk and Tsimlyansk due to the drone attacks, resulting in one fatality. Drone debris also fell in the Kayukovka hamlet, damaging windows in a private home, although no injuries were reported.

In the Astrakhan region, Governor Igor Babushkin stated that drone debris caused damage to a residential building and a vehicle. The exact location was not specified.

Governor of Volgograd Region, Andrey Bocharov, confirmed via Telegram there were no injuries or damage in the area. Similarly, Voronezh Region's Governor Alexander Gusev published a corresponding message.

Some Russian Telegram channels, such as Shot, have shared footage of explosions over Volgograd, suggesting that the Ukrainian forces attempted to target a refinery south of the city.

On March 18, the Kremlin announced that President Vladimir Putin endorsed former U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal for a 30-day mutual pause in attacks on energy infrastructure between Russia and Ukraine. Following Putin's orders, the Russian Defence Ministry reported the interception of their own drones launched against Ukrainian energy sites.

In response, Kyiv has expressed support for halting strikes on energy infrastructure but stated it would retaliate against Russian attacks if they contunue, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite talks, drone attacks on Ukrainian and Russian regions have continued. Tragically, in Kyiv, two people were killed and seven injured in attacks overnight on March 23.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.