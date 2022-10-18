Russian Defense Minister’s daughter can be stripped of Lithuanian citizenship, investigation underway Tuesday, October 18, 2022 11:30:49 AM

The Migration Department of Lithuania is investigating the case of dual citizenship of businessman Adolfas Kaminskas. Kaminskas is the husband of Elena Kaminskas (Shebunova), the mother of the children of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, reports the news agency LRT.

Migration Department spokesman Rokas Pukinskas said Kaminskas had not informed the agency of dual citizenship within the six months required by law. If it turns out that he illegally retained Lithuanian citizenship after receiving Russian citizenship, the businessman, as well as his children and adopted children, will lose their Lithuanian citizenship.

According to the Lithuanian law, dual citizenship is allowed only in exceptional cases. For example, if a person was deported from Lithuania before March 11, 1990 and received the citizenship of another state.

According to Pukinskas, the relevant notification was sent to Kaminskas on Monday. The basis for this was two investigations: The Insider and Siena/OCCRP, as well as the LRT investigation. The first says that Kaminskas dramatically increased his capital after marrying Shebunova. According to the LRT investigation, Shoigu's illegitimate daughter received Lithuanian citizenship in 2019.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.