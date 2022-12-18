Russian Defense Minister Shoygu visits troops in Ukraine after meeting with Putin Sunday, December 18, 2022 10:30:12 AM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu visited the positions of the Russian military in Ukraine, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry on Telegram. Shoygu "made a working trip to the Southern Military District and inspected the grouping of troops," said the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

The ministry published a video of Sergei Shoygu getting into a helicopter, listening to the updates of the Russian military commanders, and examining from the helicopter the Russian lines of defense.

Allegedly, Shoygu "flew over the areas where the troops are deployed and on the front line "talked with Russian servicemen and thanked the personnel for the exemplary performance in the combat missions."

"While listening to the updates of the commanders, the Defense Minister paid special attention to the organization of comprehensive support for troops, conditions for the deployment of personnel in the field, as well as the work of medical and rear units," the ministry said in a press release.

Earlier, Russian president Vladimir Putin "spent a day working in the joint headquarters of the Russian armed forces" involved in the "special military operation". There, Putin spoke with Shoygu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, and other military leaders. The Kremlin did not specify where exactly the headquarters is located.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.