Russian defense minister threatens to strike ‘decision making centers in Ukraine’ if Crimea is attacked Tuesday, June 20, 2023 9:30:00 AM

Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu threatened to carry out strikes on "decision-making centers" in Ukraine, if the Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at the occupied Crimea, reported the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry.

"According to our information, the leadership of the armed forces of Ukraine plans to carry out strikes on the territory of the Russian Federation, including Crimea, using HIMARS and Storm Shadow missiles," Shoygu said during the meeting of Russian military commanders.

Shoygu claims that the occupied Ukrainian peninsula is outside the combat zone, so the Russian military leadership will consider possible strikes on Crimea as involvement of the United States and Great Britain in the war and will hit back at the "decision-making centers in Ukraine."

Shoygu also complained that since June 4, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have carried out 263 attacks on the positions of the Russian troops.

