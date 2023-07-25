Russian Defense Minister visits North Korea Tuesday, July 25, 2023 7:30:48 AM

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu is on a three-day visit to North Korea, reports the Russian Defense Ministry.

The official purpose for the trip is Shoygu's participation "in the celebrations dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Korean people in the Patriotic Liberation War of 1950-1953."

"This visit will contribute to the strengthening of Russian-North Korean military ties and will be an important stage in the development of cooperation between the two countries," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, the United States handed over to the UN Security Council Committee on Sanctions against North Korea evidence of Pyongyang's supply of weapons to the Russian PMC Wagner, which uses it in the war in Ukraine.

Later, the DPRK said that the United States could face "unpleasant consequences" if it continued to "disseminate information about the arms trade between Russia and North Korea."

