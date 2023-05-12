Russian Defense Ministry claims Russian troops moved to more favorable positions near Bakhmut, Prigozhin says they simply fled Friday, May 12, 2023 1:00:21 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the retreat of the Russian army from positions near Bakhmut. According to the ministry’s spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, "in order to increase the stability of the defense lines, the units of the Southern group of Russian troops moved to the new positions, taking into account the favorable conditions of the Berkhivske Reservoir" to the north of the city.

"All attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled. Attempts to break the defense lines Russian troops have bee stopped," Konashenkov said in a briefing.

Konashenkov also said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked along the entire line of contact in the Soledar direction. In total, according to him, Ukraine launched 26 attacks, and all of them were repelled.

The head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, commenting on the words of the representative of the Ministry of Defense, said that "this should be called fleeing, not regrouping."

"Now, I will get to the nearest command center, where I can explain, and will explain what it is," Prigozhin warned.

Earlier, Prigozhin invited the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoygu, to come to Bakhmut. "Given the difficult operational situation, as well as your years of experience in combat operations, I ask you to come to the territory of the town of Bakhmut, which is under the control of the paramilitary units of the Russian Federation, and independently assess the current situation," Prigozhin said.

According to him, the Wagner PMC controls more than 95% of Bakhmut and continues the offensive, but on the flanks, which are held by the units of the Russian Armed, "the enemy has launched a number of successful counterattacks."

Last fall, the Russian Defense Ministry also reported on the regrouping of troops near Izyum and Balakliya. These towns were liberated by the Ukrainian Forces in September.

