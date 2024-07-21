Russian Defense Ministry claims U.S. bombers attempted to violate Russian border over Barents Sea Sunday, July 21, 2024 10:00:47 AM

In a tense moment over the Barents Sea, Russian MiG-29 and MiG-31 fighter jets were scrambled in response to two U.S. Air Force B-52H strategic bombers approaching the Russian state border, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Russian airspace control systems detected an approaching aerial target over the Barents Sea, identified as a pair of strategic bombers, B-52H, belonging to the U.S. Air Force," the ministry's statement reads.

As the Russian fighters approached, the American bombers reportedly altered their course away from the Russian border.

"The Russian aircraft safely returned to their airbases, and a violation of the Russian state border was averted," the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed.

Earlier this month, a similar incident was reported by the Russian authorities. On July 10, a Norwegian military aircraft, identified as a P-8A Poseidon patrol plane, approached the Russian border over the Barents Sea, prompting Russian forces to deploy a MiG-31 fighter from the air defense duty forces to prevent any border violations.

