Russian Defense Ministry confirms two of its colonels were killed by Ukrainian Forces in Bakhmut

The deputy commander of the army corps for military-political work, Colonel Yevgeny Brovko, died while repelling an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Bakhmut, reported the Russian Defense Ministry.

In addition, according to their information, the commander of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade, Colonel Vyacheslav Makarov, who "led the battle" near the village of Krasne, was seriously wounded and died during the evacuation.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Russians continue to conduct offensive operations in Bakhmut. At the same time, Ukrainian troops, along with conducting positional defense, are also conducting offensive operations.

During the day, the Ukrainian military managed to advance another 300 meters near Bakhmut.

Earlier, Russian military propagandist Andrei Morozov, aka Murz, reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated almost the entire command of the Russian 4th Motorized Rifle in the northern part of Bakhmut.

According to him, the command center of the 4th brigade was destroyed in a Ukrainian artillery strike.

"As a result, in the last 48 hours, in the 4th brigade, the brigade commander and the chief of staff of the brigade were killed, an officer from the 2nd Army Corps (LPR Army Corps) was also killed. There are others killed and wounded among the brigade management," Murz wrote.

According to him, this brigade also suffered heavy losses in recent days.

"The brigade is significantly exhausted and drained, and the enemy knows about it," Morozov wrote.

Ukrainian journalist and blogger Denis Kazansky, commenting on the destruction of the command center of the 4th brigade, said that the coordinates could have been leaked by the Wagner mercenaries who are in conflict with the Russian Defense Ministry. There are very persistent rumors among the Russian military about this.

"Prigozhin (the head of the Wagner PMC) speaks with undisguised pleasure about the failures and retreats of the Russian army. The destruction of the headquarters of the 4th Brigade is a serious blow to competitors, which the owner of Wagner needs so much now," he wrote on Telegram.

Ukrainian Journalist Yuriy Butusov also spoke about the incident, calling it a "magnificent combat success" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He recalled that on May 10-12, the 4th brigade was forces out of its positions and forced 2 km back to the Berkhivske Reservoir. This is just the beginning, Butusov beleives.

"The loss of the command will significantly affect the brigade's combat operations. It is impossible to restore control in such a short time, the quality of management will decrease significantly," Butusov wrote.

