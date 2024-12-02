Russian diplomats and troops flee Damascus amid Syrian opposition offensive Monday, December 2, 2024 3:30:11 PM

Amid escalating tensions in Syria, Russian diplomats and military forces are reportedly abandoning their positions in Damascus, leaving behind an array of weapons and equipment, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense. The situation for Russian forces has been deteriorating, with initial reports of urban combat emerging from Hama, Homs, and As-Suwayda.

Ukrainian Intelligence sources report that Russian military contingents have evacuated from Hama to the Khmeimim airbase. Colonel-General Alexander Zhuravlyov, who heads the coordination headquarters at Khmeimim, stated that Assad’s regime has lost control of the situation on the ground. Amidst armed unrest in Damascus, Russian forces, including diplomats, have begun to withdraw. In a hurried retreat, they also abandoned a base in Khan Shaykhun, leaving considerable military assets behind.

The Kremlin has reportedly summoned Colonel Vadim Baykulov, head of a Russian special forces unit, demanding explanations for the casualties sustained and subsequent loss of equipment. The development follows recent reports of advances by opposition forces in Syria, who have captured the country's second-largest city, Aleppo. This marks a significant opposition victory; the city was previously secured by Assad's forces with Russian and Iranian support back in 2016.

December 1 saw heavy Russian and Syrian airstrikes on Idlib, a rebel-held area in northern Syria, in response to President Bashar al-Assad's vow to suppress opposition forces. In light of ongoing setbacks, intelligence reports suggest the Kremlin has decided to relieve General Sergey Kisel from his command in Syria.

