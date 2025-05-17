Russian drone attack on bus in Sumy region leaves 9 dead Saturday, May 17, 2025 9:46:13 AM

On the morning of May 17, Russia attacked a public bus in the Sumy region. The Sumy Regional Military Administration reported that the strike resulted in the deaths of nine people and injuries to seven others. According to the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Grygorov, the Russian Armed Forces targeted the "Bilopillya — Sumy" bus with a "Lancet" weapon system as it was leaving the town of Bilopillya at 6:17 AM. Emergency services, including medical teams, Ukraine's State Emergency Service, and police, promptly arrived at the scene.

Later, the administration noted that an enemy UAV strike on the route near Bilopillya claimed nine lives and left four wounded. By 9:00 AM, it was reported that the number of injured rose to seven, with three in critical condition. The Ukrainian National Police stated that investigative teams were onsite, documenting the aftermath, gathering evidence, and recording criminal activities.

Yuriy Zarko, head of the Bilopillya community, announced a three-day mourning period from May 17 to 19 for the victims of the strike. "This day will go down in our town's history as 'Black Saturday.' Even the fascists didn’t do such things," he added.

On May 12 that the Russian army hit an energy workers' service vehicle with a drone near Sumy, resulting in casualties. Additionally, on May 14, the Russians launched a missile strike on an industrial site in Sumy, killing two people and injuring six, with two in severe condition.

