Russian drone breaches NATO airspace, crashes in Romania

One of the Shahed drones, launched by Russia into Ukraine on the night of December 14, violated NATO airspace and crashed in Romanian territory, reports Aussiedlerbote. Eurofighter jets, which are stationed in Germany, were promptly scrambled in response to the incident.

Germany was able to identify the Russian drone, even making visual contact, but NATO did not issue any orders to shoot them down. A total of 70 Russian unmanned aerial vehicles of the Shahed 136 type were used in Russian air attack on Ukraine.

According to initial information, one of these drones exploded over Romanian airspace. The Romanian Ministry of Defense reported there was a 1.5-meter deep crater found in the Danube Delta near the Romanian village of Grindu, approximately 6.5 kilometers away from the Ukrainian border. It is believed to have been caused by a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle.

Monitoring groups already reported a similar incident where a Russian UAV entered Romanian territory during the attack on Ukraine on December 7. It has been reported that on the night leading up to December 14, Russians carried our an air attack on Ukraine using UAVs and S-300 anti-aircraft missiles. The Ukrainian air defense forces successfully shot down 41 out of 42 Shahed drones.

