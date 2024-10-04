Russian drone explodes in Belarus Friday, October 4, 2024 2:39:34 PM

A recent incident highlights the precarious nature of regional drone activity. A Russian drone, originally launched toward Ukraine, exploded in the friendly territory of Kalinkavichy, Gomel Region, Belarus, north of Zhytomyr Region, early on Friday, October 4, as reported by Belarusian Hajun.

The report states, "Around 5 a.m., residents of Kalinkavichy heard the sound of an explosion. This information was later confirmed by multiple sources, pinpointing the blast at around 4:55 a.m." Notably, around 4:43 a.m., the drone breached Belarusian airspace, heading toward Mazyr, covering the distance to Kalinkavichy in roughly 12 minutes without any recorded Belarusian aviation activity in the area.

Uncertainty remains regarding whether the drone detonated on its own or was intercepted by air defense systems. Surveillance cameras from a private residence captured the dramatic descent of the Russian drone. According to NEXTA, local KGB and SOBR agents swiftly detained a resident who had shared footage of the explosion, citing allegations of "collaborating with extremist resources."

Ukrainian Air Forces reported that 19 drones had been launched by Russian forces towards Ukraine. This incident is part of a troubling trend, as a similar occurrence happened recently.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.