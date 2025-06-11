Russian drone strikes hit Kharkiv: 64 injured, 3 killed Wednesday, June 11, 2025 9:34:00 AM

Russian forces launched a drone attack on residential areas in Kharkiv on June 11. The latest reports confirm that 64 people have been injured, with nine of them being children.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that recovery efforts are ongoing in Kharkiv following the nighttime assault by Russian "Shahed" drones. The strikes targeted ordinary residential buildings. Tragically, three fatalities have been confirmed so far.

"Every new day now brings fresh malicious strikes from Russia, and nearly every attack is demonstrative. With each blow to ordinary life, Russia underscores that existing pressure is insufficient. There is a need for bold actions and new decisions that can create difficulties for Russia. Without this, they will not engage in genuine diplomacy. The United States and other global leaders have a significant role in this. Anyone advocating for a cessation of the violence and a diplomatic solution must take action," the President emphasized.

In Kharkiv, Russia deployed drones, sparking fires across two districts. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that the strikes hit a five-story residential building, igniting fires in 15 apartments. According to the Situation Center, Russian forces launched 17 drone attacks on the city. Additionally, the Russian military targeted the Odesa region. Overnight, social media reports mentioned hearing "Shahed" drones and anti-air defenses at work in the region. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed nighttime attacks on the Odesa region by Russian forces. These strikes led to the destruction and damage of summer homes, utilities, vehicles, and civilian watercraft. Fires broke out, which rescuers have since extinguished.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.