Russian drone strikes intensify: multiple Ukrainian cities targeted in overnight attack Sunday, August 10, 2025 10:21:04 AM

On the night of Sunday, August 10th, Russian forces launched a barrage of 100 Shahed-type and various other drones against Ukrainian cities.

The aerial assault was countered by Ukraine's air force, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups from the Defense Forces, according to the Air Force Command. Preliminary data suggests that air defenses in the north and east of the country managed to down or suppress 70 drones.

Reports indicate that 30 drones struck 12 locations in frontline regions including Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Chernihiv, with debris from downed drones falling on three other locations.

Russian forces targeted the Synelnykove district, as reported by head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak. Several fires broke out in the district center where infrastructure and a transport company sustained damage. Two houses were destroyed. Administrative buildings and houses were damaged in the Vasylykiv and Mezheva communities. In the Nikopol district, Russian forces used FPV-drones and heavy artillery to hit the district center as well as Myrove, Marhanets, and Pokrovo communities, but fortunately, there were no casualties, according to the Head of the regional administration. Air defenders neutralized 21 drones. Ukrainian Railways reported that due to the hostilities, train routes were temporarily canceled or rerouted through the Synelnykove-1 station.

The regional center and five other settlements came under enemy fire, reports Head of Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov . Six individuals, including a child, were injured. The Russians deployed a variety of weaponry against Kharkiv, including eight "Geran-2" drones, one "Molnia" drone, two FPV-drones, and two UAVs whose types are yet to be determined.

In the course of a day, Russian armed forces conducted 90 shelling attacks on 45 settlements in 17 territorial communities in the Sumy region, according to the Regional State Administration. Most of these attacks occurred in the Sumy and Shostka districts. The Russian forces used guided aerial bombs and drone-deployed VOG-17 grenades extensively. FPV-drone strikes and UAV appearances were also reported. In Hlukhiv community, a vehicle was damaged, a residential fire broke out in Krasnopillya community, while a non-residential building was damaged in Lebedyn community, and a piece of civilian infrastructure was harmed in Shostka.

Five villages came under Russian fire in Chernihiv region. Public broadcaster Suspilne quoted Galina Shekhovtsova, press secretary for Chernihiv Border Detachment, stating that in Bohdanove, explosive devices were dropped by UAVs and two explosions likely caused by Shahed-type drones were heard in Kremisky Buhor. A cellular transmitter tower was damaged. In Arkhipivka, two explosions attributed to FPV-drones and seven 120mm mortar impacts were reported. An FPV-drone explosion was recorded in Leonivka, while Zhadove was hit by three explosions, likely from a Shahed drone.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.