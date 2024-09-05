Russian drones complicate Ukrainian logistics in Chasiv Yar amid tense standoff Thursday, September 5, 2024 1:00:16 PM

In a tense standoff on the Donbas front, Russian troops intensify pressure on Ukrainian Forces in Chasiv Yar yet remain unable to advance from the flanks. According to 24th Mechanized Brigade's Press Officer Andriy Polukhin, Russian frontal assaults, often supported by armored vehicles, are consistently repelled by Ukrainian troops.

Russians continue their relentless attempts to break Ukrainian defensive lines on the Donbas front, particularly targeting the city of Chasiv Yar where their drones have considerably complicated logistics. Speaking on "Espreso.TV“, Polukhin emphasized the difficulties faced due to frequent drone activity, which severely disrupts supply routes .

Polukhin noted that Russian attempts to breach Ukrainian positions involve small infantry groups almost daily, occasionally bolstered by technical support. Despite these persistent efforts, Ukrainian forces hold firm along the Siverskyi Donets Canal, a strategic defensive line with considerable fortifications.

Currently, there is no recorded Russian advancement in the area. Ukrainian soldiers continue to defend their positions despite logistical hurdles exacerbated by enemy reconnaissance and attack drones. Supplies such as water and food are dropped to them daily via drones, forcing troops to minimize outdoor activities, especially in daylight, to avoid exposure.

Highlighting the challenges faced by Russian forces, Polukhin mentioned that assaults on Chasiv Yar from the flanks have failed, while frontal attacks have proven far more complex. Consequently, the Russian military has made no significant territorial gains in this sector.

"We are entrenched within the city, holding our ground," Polukhin stated, describing the situation. He pointed out that various conditions, some self-inflicted by the adversary—such as the destruction of the Novo-Yar district—hamper Russian mechanized attacks. Absence of adequate cover in this region makes it difficult for Russian forces to safely deploy machinery or conduct mechanized operations. Therefore, Russian attempts to break through may shift either to the south or north of Chasiv Yar, though frontal assaults remain a possibility.

On September 4, reports indicated Russian forces conducting reconnaissance 8 km from Pokrovsk, a move hinting at intensified surveillance of Ukrainian positions. Analysts suggested that Ukrainian troops have pulled back from Novohrodivka to preserve soldier lives, implying potential Russian control over the area.

