Russian drones target humanitarian aid site in Sumy region Tuesday, May 20, 2025 9:45:21 AM

Russian troops continue their relentless attacks on border towns in the Sumy region, causing injuries to local residents. On Tuesday morning, May 20, drones launched by Russian troops targeted the village of Velyka Pysarivka just as residents were receiving humanitarian aid, according to a statement by the Sumy Regional Prosecutor's Office on their Telegram channel.

The drone strike on the humanitarian aid distribution site resulted in injuries to two men, aged 51 and 57. The latter was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

This incident comes just three days after Russian forces, using an attack drone, struck a passenger bus evacuating people from the border town of Bilopillya. The Russian assault claimed the lives of nine passengers and left seven others wounded nine passengers killed. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha condemned the Russian strike as a "barbaric and deliberate war crime".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.