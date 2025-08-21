Russian 'elite' air assault brigade fakes combat wounds for payouts and medals Thursday, August 21, 2025 7:00:27 AM

Russian soldiers and officers from the so-called “elite” 83rd Air Assault Brigade in the war in Ukraine resorted to widespread self-inflicted gunshot wounds that were registered as combat injuries, with the aim of securing cash payouts, state honors and other benefits, the Russian newspaper Kommersant reports.

According to Russian media, 35 people have been identified in the scheme, including Col. Artem Gorodilov and his deputy, Lt. Col. Konstantin Frolov, known by the nickname “Executioner.” For these actions, they allegedly received compensation of up to 3 million rubles (approximately $37,267), additional leave and access to preferential medical care. The total sum they illegally obtained exceeded 200 million rubles, the reports say.

Beyond financial gains, such “wounds” allegedly opened the door to state awards, including Orders of Courage and Medals “For Bravery.”

Senior officers implicated in the scheme have admitted guilt and entered pretrial agreements. They are currently reviewing case files that span about a hundred volumes, the media note.

Earlier, a video was published showing a Russian soldier smashing the skull of a wounded so-called “comrade-in-arms” with three blows of a rifle butt.

Russian troops also allegedly sabotaged combat operations in the Pokrovsk sector. Incidents were reportedly recorded daily of armored vehicles being disabled, artillery damaged and weapons deliberately tampered with.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.