Russian 'fifth-generation' Su-57 fighter jet disabled in drone attack on Akhtubinsk airfield Sunday, June 9, 2024 9:01:00 AM

The Su-57, Russia’s most advanced fighter jet, has been reportedly damaged. According to open sources, Russia possesses no more than ten such aircraft.

For the first time in history, a multirole Su-57 fighter jet has been hit on Russian territory, reported Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of the Ministry of Defence on Sunday, June 9.

"On June 8, 2024, at the Ahtubinsk airfield in the Astrakhan region of Russia, located 589 kilometres from the conflict line, a multirole Su-57 fighter jet of the aggressor state was struck," the statement reads.

The intelligence agency released satellite images showing the aircraft's location at the enemy’s airbase. In the image dated June 7, the Su-57 appeared intact. By June 8, craters from explosions and burn marks, indicative of a fire triggered by the strike, surrounded the jet.

GUR underscored that this incident marks the first known strike on an Su-57.

The Su-57 is Russia’s most modern fighter jet, endued with the capability to deploy X-59 and X-69 missiles. Russian sources claim it to be a "fifth-generation" aircraft. Available open-source data indicate that Russia possesses no more than ten such aircraft. The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) received the first serially-produced Su-57 on December 25, 2020.

Russian war bloggers have confirmed an attack by three drones on an airfield in Akhtubinsk. The extent of the damage and whether the Su-57 can be repaired is currently being assessed.

The latest Russian fighter jet, the Su-57, has lost its combat capability following an attack on the airfield in Akhtubinsk. This information was reported by humanitarian project Gulagu.net, citing sources on Sunday, June 9.

"Sources confirm damage to the Su-57 at the military airfield in Akhtubinsk. The aircraft is currently unable to carry out combat missions or participate in attacks against Ukraine," the statement reads.

The project also released photos of the Su-57, though they did not specify when or where they were taken.

Russian Telegram channels are reporting an attack by three drones on the airfield. It is being determined whether the Su-57 can be repaired.

"For the cost of just one of these Su-57s, a shelter against UAVs could have been built for all of the country’s operational-tactical aviation aircraft," lamented one propagandist.

The Su-57 is a fifth-generation multipurpose fighter jet developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. It is designed to achieve air superiority, destroy ground and naval targets, and conduct reconnaissance and electronic warfare.

The aircraft boasts a combat radius of 1,500 km, a maximum flight altitude of 20 km, and a top speed of 2,600 km/h. The Su-57 has a maximum flight range of 4,300 kilometres, is armed with a 30 mm GSh-30-1 cannon and features 10 external and six internal hardpoints for missiles and bombs. Russia has actively utilized the Kh-59 and Kh-69 missiles it can carry in its operations against Ukraine.

The estimated cost of a single Su-57 ranges from $35 million to $40 million.

