Russian forces adopt new assault tactics in Bakhmut battlefront, Ukrainian officer reports Tuesday, January 23, 2024 10:10:01 PM

Russian forces persist with active operations around Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, using a new tactical approach once again, said Oleh Kalashnikov, a press officer for the 26th Artillery Brigade named after Roman Dashkevich during a new broadcast.

According to him, the enemy has been employing these new tactics since the start of the week, especially in terms of assault operations in the Bakhmut and Siversk directions, utilizing armored vehicles and tanks on the battlefield.

"This week the enemy has begun to integrate mechanized units with infantry assault operations, including the use of heavy weapons such as tanks. Combat armored vehicles are being deployed directly onto the battlefield. This signifies a change in tactics. Attack strategies during enemy offensives vary significantly depending on the landscape of the area," Oleh Kalashnikov stated.

The officer added that Russian forces have increasingly been using various drones along the front lines, including strike, reconnaissance, and even supply drones.

Regular artillery strikes against Ukrainian positions continue, and the Ukrainian Forces are forced to respond in kind.

"The situation today is quite challenging; combat actions are ongoing. In some places, the enemy tries to push us back or 'probe' our lines, but they are unsuccessful. All their counterattacks are being repelled," Oleh Kalashnikov concluded.

On January 12, it was reported the Russian Armed Forces had failed in their offensive in Eastern Ukraine and kept postponing deadlines – a situation highlighted by the Commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, Oleksandr Syrsky. He noted that the Russian army had not managed to reach the strategic lines required by its military-political leadership.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.