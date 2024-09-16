Russian forces advance 8 km near Pischane, threatening Ukrainian defensive lines between Kupyansk and Oskil River Monday, September 16, 2024 11:00:58 AM

Military analyst Konstantin Mashovets revealed that between August and September, Russian forces have extended their salient by up to 8 kilometers near the village of Pischane, situated on the Kupyansk direction. This development poses a new threat to Ukrainian Forces stationed between Kupyansk and Oskil River.

Two Russian tank divisions are making a push towards a strategic road running parallel to the Oskil River. If these forces are not halted, they could potentially split the Ukrainian defensive lines holding this sector between Kupyansk and Lyman.

Mashovets described how Russian forces are moving aggressively south of Kupyansk, targeting the villages of Kolesnikovka and Kruhlyakovka. Notably, the Russians are just 2-3 kilometers away from the R79 road, positioned parallel to the Oskil River, which could effectively split Ukrainian forces in the area.

Mashovets suggested that the Russians might soon reach the banks of the Oskil between the villages of Glushkovka and Kruhlyakovka. This would create two separate Ukrainian enclaves: a smaller one near Kupyansk and a larger one in the vicinity of the village of Borova in Kharkiv region. He also warned that the enemy has made certain gains near the village of Sinkovka, situated 6 kilometers northeast of Kupyansk.

As of now, the Ukrainian command has not commented on the potential threat to their positions on the Kupyansk front.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on 20 Russian attacks in the Kupyansk direction and 24 in the neighboring Liman area over the last 24 hours as of 8:00 AM on September 16. They noted Russian advances on settlements discussed by Mashovets, including Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Kolesnikovka, Glushkovka, Kruhlyakovka, and Lozova.

The online combat map from DeepState shows the 8-kilometer salient in the Pischane area (south), extending from the R07 road towards the villages of Tabaevka and Krochmalne. Changes indicate increased Russian attacks starting around August 12-14, 2024.

On September 11, Mashovets reported that Russin forces captured Marinkivka, north of Selidove. Additionally, he highlighted the imminent threat near Ukrainsk and Nevelske and mentioned a possible Ukrainian retreat to the Vovcha River.

On September 12, Olih Kalashnikov, the press secretary for the 26th Artillery Brigade named after General Khunzh Roman Dashkevich, reported escalated Russian attacks in Chasiv Yar. On the same day, the Pokrovsk Military Administration reported the destruction of a bridge connecting Mirnograd and Pokrovsk by Russian forces.

