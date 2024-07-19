Russian forces advance across multiple frontlines in Ukraine Friday, July 19, 2024 9:30:02 AM

Russian troops are advancing on various frontlines with minor successes and are amassing forces in the Zaporizhia region, according to the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report dated July 18.

On July 16, it was reported that Russian forces attempted a limited and unsuccessful cross-border raid into Sumy region. A Ukrainian military official stated that a Russian reconnaissance and sabotage group tried to break through to Chuikivka, Rozhkovychi, and Sytne, about 5 km from the Russian border. The attack followed intense artillery and mortar shelling but was repelled by Ukrainian forces.

ISW analysts also note that Russian forces have advanced north of Kharkiv. Geolocated footage published on July 17 shows that Russian forces progressed in western Hlyboke. Chechen special forces commander Apti Alaudinov claimed on July 18 that Russian troops control the "first line of high-rise buildings" in Vovchansk, although ISW could not verify which buildings he referred to.

Russian forces have recently advanced southeast of Kupyansk, southwest of Svatove, and west of Kreminna. Russian military bloggers claimed that troops destroyed a Ukrainian crossing and several positions in Glushkivka to the southeast of Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi, south of Kupyansk, overnight between July 17 and 18.

On July 18, Russian troops continued their assault on the Siversk axis, although there were no confirmed changes in the frontline. Russian military bloggers claimed that the Russian forces advanced near Razdolivka (south of Siversk). On July 17 and 18, Russians continued their offensive southeast of Siversk in the areas of Spirne, Verkhnokamyanske, Vyimka, and Berestove, and south of Siversk near Pereyezdne.

It is reported that on July 18, Russian forces advanced near Chasiv Yar, though there were no confirmed frontline changes. Ukrainian military observer Konstantin Mashovets indicated that Russian paratroopers had moved towards the Siversky Donets-Donbas Canal within eastern Kalynivka (north of Chasiv Yar) and were advancing towards the canal and T-0504 highway intersection southeast of Chasiv Yar. Mashovets suggested that Russian forces might cross the canal south of Kalynivka or south of Novo Microrayon (eastern Chasiv Yar).

ISW analysts also claim that Russian troops advanced within Kalynivka and the forested area southwest of Klishchiivka. There were minor advances south of Toretsk amid ongoing operations in that direction on July 18. Geolocated footage published on July 18 shows Russian forces, with armoured support, recently advancing within eastern New York (south of Toretsk).

Russian forces have minor advances northwest of Avdiivka amid continued operations in that direction on July 18. Geolocated footage published on July 18 shows Russian forces recently advancing into central Yevhenivka (northwest of Avdiivka). Russian sources claimed progress northwest of Avdiivka in the Yevhenivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Lozovatske, Progress, and Novo Solevka Persha areas, and southwest towards the Karlivka reservoir. Occupiers are advancing towards the Volchya River west of Voskhod (northwest of Avdiivka) and from Yevhenivka towards Volcha and Progress, while also moving north towards Novo Solevka Persha.

Russian forces continued ground assaults west of Donetsk near Krasnohorivka and Georgiivka and southwest near Pervomaiske and Konstyantynivka on July 17 and 18, but there were no confirmed changes in the frontline.

Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn from Ukraine’s Khortytsia group told Ukrainian outlet Suspilne Donbas on July 18 that Ukrainian troops had withdrawn from Urozhaine after heavy shelling destroyed their positions. This indicates that Russian forces recently captured the entire settlement and likely operated in fields east of Urozhaine.

Voloshyn added that the Ukrainian command ordered a retreat from Urozhaine to preserve personnel but stressed that Ukrainian forces maintain control over the situation along the Donetsk-Zaporizhia region border.

Geolocated footage published on July 17 shows Russian troops advancing in fields south of Huliaipole. Russian sources also report progress west of Marfopil (southeast of Hulyaipole).

Ukraine's General Staff reported that Russian forces launched approximately 100 unguided aerial bombs along the Zaporizhzhia frontline.

On July 18, Mariupol adviser Petro Andriushchenko noted that Russian forces are concentrating troops in western Zaporizhzhia from various regions, suggesting a possible new offensive in the area. Andriushchenko stated that Russian forces are redeploying from Novoazovsk and moving closer to the frontline towards Rozivka (northwest of Mariupol) — Polohy (south of Hulyaipole) and Tokmak, instead of along the Azov Sea through Berdyansk and Prymorsk.

Ukrainian military authorities admitted on July 17 that Ukrainian forces are no longer operating in Krynky, but combat continues nearby and in other locations on the eastern (left) bank of Kherson region. Fighting is also ongoing for the islands in the Dnipro delta near Krynky after Russian forces spent eight months destroying Ukrainian positions there.

A Ukrainian platoon commander within an airborne assault company engaged in Krynky for two months labelled the Russian assaults "meat attacks," noting up to seven-eight attacks daily. During redeployment to Krynky, the number of Russian troops in assault groups decreased from six-seven per group to three-four, with many refusing to fight. The Ukrainian commander added that Russian airborne assault groups consist of highly trained personnel, such as paratroopers and special forces.

It was also reported on July 18 that Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defence lines on the Kurakhove direction. Paratroopers from Ukraine’s 79th Brigade responded, destroying a Russian armored convoy.

