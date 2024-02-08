Russian forces advance in Avdiivka threatening Ukrainian supply routes Thursday, February 8, 2024 6:00:00 PM

Russian forces have breached residential areas in the north of Avdiivka, drawing closer to the logistical routes providing supplies to Ukrainian soldiers defending their positions, said Dmytro Lykhovy, a spokesperson for the Operational-Strategic Group of Forces (OSGF) Tavriya, during a nationwide news broadcast.

Lykhovy reported that Russian military units are advancing on the northern flank of Avdiivka. They were initially located in residential quarters to the east of the Avdiivka Coke Plant. Now, their presence has been noted within the city quarters.

The OSGF Tavriya representative clarified their intentions. According to him, the Russians have infiltrated the area between the coke plant and a quarry located further east.

"The enemy's plan is clear: they are attempting to cut off Ukrainian forces by moving between the Avdiivka Coke Plant and the quarry."

Thus, the Russian forces are edging closer to the logistical path supplying ammunition and weapons to Ukrainian troops. This is the reason for the constant assaults on the northern flank. The threat of encirclement persists; however, Ukrainian forces continue to maintain their defenses, Lykhovy concluded.

"The situation in Avdiivka is complex, yet under control," the military spokesman emphasized.

In the evening report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for February 8th, it was indicated that the enemy conducted 21 assaults in the Avdiivka area. On the DeepState military action map, the current line of combat in the city is highlighted. The line of contact stands just 600 meters away from the road leading to Lastochkino, Orlovka, and further beyond any potential "operational encirclement." A further 2 kilometers south lies another route for the Ukrainian forces to reach the villages of Severne and Tonenke.

The Russian forces began active offensive operations near Avdiivka in October-November 2023. The initial attacks successfully repelled by Ukrainian Forces, destroying an entire Russian brigade, as stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

In December 2023 and January 2024, the Russians continued efforts to capture the settlement. Specifically, the Institute for the Study of War reported that they had managed to make some ground near the village of Stepne in the north. The Russians also advanced into the interior of the southeast residential area, as mentioned in a report published on January 22nd.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.