Russian forces advance in Donetsk region: intense clashes near Kotlyne and Leontovychi

Monday, August 4, 2025

In the Kotlyne area, Russian troops are attempting to secure positions on the outskirts of the settlement, with battles raging in the southwestern fields. The Russian forces have also entered the outskirts of the village of Leontovychi and are trying to push further inward. Russian troops are making headways on the Pokrovsk front, getting closer to Kotlyne and entering the outskirts of Leontovichi, reported Ukrainian serviceman with the call sign "Muchnoy" on his Telegram channel.

"In the Kotlyne area, the enemy is fighting to hold the approaches to the settlement, with clashes in the fields to the southwest. It’s confirmed some wooded areas are under enemy control, though they haven’t taken the village itself," he reported.

He also noted that in Leontovichi (formerly Pervoe Maya), the Russians have entered the outer homes and are trying to move further in. Street fights are ongoing on the southwestern outskirts of the settlement. "The area is practically behind enemy lines, but they haven’t fully solidified their hold," Muchnoy noted.

He further reported a tense situation near Rozа in the Pokrovsk area, with persistent shelling and attempts by Russians sabotage units to infiltrate fields south of the park.

"Infiltration attempts from Novoukrainka towards Chunishine are being repelled by our fighters—the enemy has not been able to establish bases. Shelling along the roads is intensifying, but we hold our positions," said Muchnoy.

He mentioned that fierce battles are also happening near Lysivka as Russians attempt to control the surrounding terrain. The area remains contested, with ongoing clashes in the fields.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff morning report on August 4 noted that in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders had halted 49 Russian attacks around the settlements of Popiv Yar, Novoeconomichne, Myrolyubivka, Zvereve, Kotline, Udachne, Orekhove, moving towards Novoukrainka, Novopodgorodne, Rodinske, and Krasnyi Lyman.

