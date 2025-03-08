Russian forces advance in Kursk region, threatening Ukrainian defense lines Saturday, March 8, 2025 10:00:36 AM

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov reports that Russian forces in the Kursk region have established tight flanking control over Ukrainian Forces' communication routes, complicating the defense of this area. In a Facebook post, he noted that Russian infantry infiltration was detected near the city of Sudzha today.

The Russians reportedly used a gas pipeline to stealthily transport an assault company under the drones' radar, penetrating Ukrainian combat formations. The pipeline is now under increased surveillance, and the enemy's concentration area has been identified, according to Butusov. He adds that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost tactical and operational advantages in the Kursk region.

Meanwhile, Ukrayinska Pravda reports that the movement of around 100 Russian troops via the pipeline did not come as a surprise, as the Defense Forces were aware of the enemy's plans. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' command has been focused on the situation near the settlement of Kyrylivka. Given the limited logistical options, sabotaging the pipeline wasn't feasible, explained a source.

The Russians had been preparing for this operation for several days, clearing the area with air-dropped munitions beforehand, as cited by media sources.

It's currently unknown if they have successfully infiltrated Sudzha and what the situation is as of now.

Notably, in the Kursk bridgehead area, the Ukrainian Armed Forces face the most critical situation along the Sumy region border, where Russians are pressing Ukrainian positions to cut off logistics. According to DeepState, near Zhuravka, Defense Forces have managed to hold the enemy to some extent. However, between Zhuravka and Novenke, Russians have more success, and near Novenke, where the situation is most challenging, occupiers aim to advance to Basovka, opening a path to "Sudzha" checkpoint.

