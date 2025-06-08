Russian forces advance in Northern Sumy region: capture village of Lokhnya amidst intense clashes Sunday, June 8, 2025 10:16:07 AM

June 8 marked a significant shift in the northern Sumy region as Russian troops took control of Lokhnya, a locality north of Yunakivka, reports DeepState.

The area marked as the "red" zone on the regional map has now surpassed 189 square kilometers. The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report indicates multiple advancements by Russian forces, as confirmed by geolocational data:

- Northeast of Kondrativka

- South of Oleksiivka

- East of Yablunivka and Lokhnya

Despite the ongoing offensive, Ukrainian Forces have held their ground, successfully repelling 31 attacks in this sector over the past day. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 34 air strikes using 62 guided bombs alongside 196 artillery attacks, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

DeepState analysts note Russian forces have approached within 20 kilometers of the city of Sumy, posing a direct threat through potential FPV drone strikes on urban infrastructure.

Significant concentrations of Russian troops are reported in Kondratovka and Alekseyevka, now under full Russian control, with active troop buildups suggesting preparations for further assaults. DeepState identifies potential subsequent targets as Khotin and Mala Korchakivka, where Russian units aim for entrenchment, especially dire in sectors like Novonikolaivka-Vorachyne-Yablunivka-Yunakivka, marked by crucial points under siege amidst infrastructural ruins. Russian forces heavily rely on infantry.

Russian strategies involve small assault groups backed by drones. Heavy equipment usage is minimal, focusing instead on extensive deployment of FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs targeting logistics and positions.

Frontline Ukrainian soldiers corroborate these accounts. Aidar Battalion member Stanislav Bunyatov reports that Russians prioritize targeting Ukrainian drone operators.

"Our tactic hinges on eliminating infantry through UAVs, but continuous targeting forces our 'pilots' to retreat, causing buffer zones conducive for enemy advancements," he shared on social media.

