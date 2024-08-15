Russian forces advance near Pokrovsk amid fierce Ukrainian defense Thursday, August 15, 2024 11:30:17 AM

In the latest briefing, Ukrainian military personnel have confirmed that intense battles are raging in multiple localities, with Russian forces proceeding aggressively, primarily through the deployment of large numbers of infantry.

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk Oblast remains dire. The Russian military is making advances, and the conflict in the Kursk Oblast has had no significant impact on the fighting in this area, said the Ukrainian serviceman Alexander from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, on Esreso TV.

According to Alexander, combat operations are ongoing across various sectors and localities. The Russians continue their offensive actions, relying heavily on their numerically superior infantry. According to the soldier, the operational situation in the Pokrovsk sector is bleak.

"Ninety to ninety-five percent of the assaults comprise infantry, and their numbers are substantial. Close-quarters combat is taking place, and we've lost certain positions. The situation is exceedingly difficult. We are attempting to halt their advances using artillery, drones, and Bradley BMP fire, but this isn't always successful. Considering their large numbers, they are able to engage in continuous assault on our positions," Alexander explained.

He added that the Pokrovsk direction remains a priority for Russian forces, who have no plans to withdraw troops from this area for deployment to the Kursk region.

"For the enemy, this direction is of strategic importance. They are determined to achieve their objective of capturing the city of Pokrovsk, and thus it’s unlikely they will reallocate forces from this area. The enemy continues to exert pressure. The intensity of assaults and offensives has not waned, nor has their active front line shortened; they continue to apply pressure in multiple directions, making it unlikely they will relocate forces from here," said Alexander.

In the morning briefing on August 15, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that, in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defense forces successfully repelled 58 Russian assault and offensive actions aimed at localities such as Vozdvyzhenka, Yelizavetivka, Hrodovka, Orlivka, Nikolaivka, Zhelane, Skuchne, Yasnobrodivka, and Ptichie. The heaviest concentration of Russians attacks was near Vozdvyzhenka and Hrodivka, where Russian assault and bombardment aviation was heavily utilized.

