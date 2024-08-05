Russian forces advance near seven settlements in Donetsk region Monday, August 5, 2024 6:58:38 PM

Russian troops have made significant advances east of Pokrovsk and continue their assault to the west of Donetsk, as well as along the administrative border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Over the past day, Russian forces have seen success in the Donetsk region, moving forward in the vicinity of seven settlements, according to DeepState.

The Russian army is progressing eastward from Pokrovsk and continues attacks west of Donetsk and near the administrative border between Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Notably, they have advanced around Toretsk, particularly in the Sevorodne region and have made gains in the town of Zalizne. Additionally, Russian troops are assaulting Zhelane from three directions, making progress on the Pokrovsk front. They are attacking the settlement from the north and maneuvering around it from the east. Combat actions are also taking place to the west of Serhiivka, according to a report from DeepState.

Furthermore, Ukrainian Defense Forces have withdrawn from the Stupky Holubovske-2 area. Russian forces are making headway around the villages of Ivanivske and Lysychne and are storming Ivanivka, attempting to outflank Lysychne from the south. On August 4, there were reports that the Russian army had crossed the city’s border in Toretsk, Donetsk region.

A critical situation has also developed near the village of Nelepivka, where Russian forces have established a vantage point allowing them to exert fire control over the area.

