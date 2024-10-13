Russian forces allegedly execute surrendered Ukrainian POWs in Kursk region Sunday, October 13, 2024 10:43:59 AM

On the morning of October 13, DeepState reported, citing its sources, that nine Ukrainian Defense Force members were allegedly gunned down by Russian troops in Russia's Kursk region. Details emerged citing an attack near the settlement of Zelenyi Shlyakh. Fighters reportedly moved into position under the assumption they were safe, only to encounter enemy forces unexpectedly, leading them into a dire confrontation.

According to the 1st Independent Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces, as reported to DeepState, the prisoners were drone operators who were shot on October 10 near the settlement of Zelenyi Shlyakh. The project reports that the soldiers had run out of ammunition, leaving them with no option but to surrender.

Due to diminishing supplies, the soldiers were forced to surrender. The assailants reportedly shot the drone operators and accompanying personnel near Zelenyi Shlyakh.

Stanislav Bunyatov, a member of the 24th Aidar Battalion, indicated the soldiers had been positioned in what was believed to be a secure area until a breach unfolded.

“They were in the rear, but then a breakthrough occurred. The enemy approached through wooded areas on both sides. None of the pilots surrendered willingly; they fought until the end! If there was a chance to retreat, they would have,” stated "Osman". He noted the loss of exceptional soldiers.

Lt. "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian forces opened fire during a massive offensive between Lyubimovka and Novoivanovka, managing to advance.

"The situation left them trapped. By noon on October 10, enemy forces occupied both sides of the grove. The only exit from their combat post led to an open field, leaving no option but surrender," explained "Alex".

Lt. "Alex" further explained that drone operators should not be blamed as they faced the challenge of carrying not just their ammo, but also essential equipment, such as antennas and drones.

“There’s so much gear, additional crew members would be needed for more firepower,” he added.

Allegations of such incidents are not isolated. In the past month, Russian forces faced accusations of executing captive Ukrainian soldiers. On October 1, the Telegram channel Matt SF shared a video showing another alleged execution that purportedly took place on September 30, near the areas of Mykolaivka and Sukhyi Yar in the Donetsk region. The channel also reported possessing intercepted communications that discussed the execution of 16 Ukrainian POWs by Russian forces.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced a criminal investigation into the potential execution of nine Ukrainian POWs in the Kursk region. "The killing of POWs is a blatant violation of the Geneva Conventions and an international crime. An investigation is underway regarding breaches of wartime laws involving deliberate killing," Kostin stated, vowing to prosecute all responsible parties for crimes committed by Russia against Ukraine.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets emphasized that the potential execution violates the Geneva Convention regarding POWs. "I contacted the UN and ICRC concerning this heinous act. These actions must not go unpunished; the perpetrators must be fully responsible," Lubinets emphasized.

Earlier, Yuriy Belousov, head of the Combatting Crimes department during Armed Conflict, stated that Russian forces executed 93 Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered. He noted that 80% of such executions occurred this year.

On October 1, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported that Russian forces had executed 16 Ukrainian soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction of the Donetsk region. It was marked as the largest execution of defense forces at the front line.

