Russia amasses troops near Pokrovsk setting stage for major offensive in Donbas

In a bid to capture the towns of Pokrovsk and Mirnohrad in the Donbas region, Russian forces have concentrated their largest grouping near Pokrovske, according to military-political analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko.

Russian troops continue their relentless offensive attempts along the entire front line, particularly in the Donetsk region. Currently, the largest troop concentration is observed near Pokrovsk, said Oleksandr Kovalenko, a military-political commentator from the "Information Resistance" group, during a broadcast on Espreso.TV.

Kovalenko noted that the settlements of Novohrodivka and Grodivka are key obstacles for the Russian advance towards Pokrovske and Mirnohrad, describing the situation as complicated.

"In the Pokrovsk direction, units from the Russian "Center" group of forces, which were redeployed back in October 2023, are being used. This includes units of the 2nd and 41st Combined Arms Armies of Russia, as well as the 90th Tank Division. They also have support from the Russian "South" group of forces. Hence, the largest troop grouping, with two Russian force groups converged simultaneously, is seen there. Their movement is not just along the T-05-11 route towards Novohrodivka," said Kovalenko.

Additionally, the analyst highlighted that the Russian forces have other objectives, including holding the flanks. They intend to reach the left bank of the Vovcha River but have been unable to achieve this objective for an extended period.

"This maneuver would facilitate their offensive actions towards Vozdvyzhenka. Seizing Vozdvyzhenka, they would then attempt to move onto route 05-04. All these maneuvers are aimed at setting conditions in the medium term for an advance towards Pokrovsk and Mirnohrad. In the short term, they are aimed at improving conditions for an offensive campaign in the city of Toretsk and the Toretsk agglomeration," Kovalenko concluded.

On August 6, it was reported that Russian forces aim to create an encirclement in the Toretsk region, prompting a call for Ukrainian forces to be reinforced, according to Serhii Zghuretz, director of the information-consulting company Defense Express. He indicated that the Russian troops are trying to control certain strategic mounds in the Donbas, crucial for their ongoing offensive attempts.

