Russian forces bomb elderly shelter in Sudzha, Kursk region, 95 feared trapped under rubble Saturday, February 1, 2025 4:56:00 PM

In a devastating turn of events on February 1, Russian forces launched an attack on a residential school in Sudzha, Kursk Region, primarily sheltering the elderly and displaced individuals who lost their homes to ongoing conflict.

The tragic assault occurred at 4:54 PM local time. Reports indicate that around 95 people are feared to be trapped under the rubble, according to the city’s military commandant spokesperson, Oleksiy Dmytrashkovsky, who reported hearing cries for help from beneath the rubble. Currently, rescue operations are underway to locate and save those affected, with efforts spearheaded by the military commandant’s office.

Videos circulating online show the extent of devastation—the compound completely obliterated, despite clear signage indicating "Civilians" on its facade. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' General Staff corroborated the targeted nature of the airstrike, emphasizing that a guided bomb was used in this attack.

Officials assert that the intent behind the assault was unequivocally malign, highlighting that Russian forces were fully aware the premises housed only civilians, including women and children. "We are doing everything feasible to salvage the lives at risk. The strike on the Sudzha facility represents yet another war crime by Russian authorities against civilians. Russia’s military routinely terrorizes Ukrainian cities through missile and drone operations, obliterating residential areas, educational institutions, and medical facilities. Now, they are intentionally targeting their own civilians," stated a defense department spokesperson.

Earlier in the day, Russian forces also bombed various Ukrainian regions, including Kharkiv, Poltava, Odesa, Sumy, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia. The Sumy region saw the grim loss of two lives during these attacks.

