Russian forces bomb nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk region Sunday, January 12, 2025 11:45:21 AM

In a tragic incident in Sudzha, Kursk Region, a Russian airstrike targeted a nursing home hosting elderly civilians, including many individuals with disabilities, reported Olekisy Dmitrashkovsky, the press officer of the Ukrainian military commander's office in the Kursk Region, during a Ukrainian national news broadcast

"Last evening, Russian aircradt carried out two airstrikes in the area surrounding the Sudzha nursing home. As a result, a woman suffered a laceration to her arm. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries by morning," he stated, emphasizing the occurrence of two airstrikes.

According to the press officer, the nursing home suffered extensive damage, with all windows and doors destroyed. Ukrainian forces are currently focused on relocating the patients from the facility, which includes individuals with disabilities, Parkinson's disease, post-stroke conditions, and one with a mental illness. He further noted that these individuals are in "very severe condition."

Dmitrashkovsky revealed that approximately 2,000 people live in Russia-controlled areas currently under Ukrainian oversight. Specifically, the targeted boarding school accommodates more than 70 individuals.

Just last week, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) launched an offensive in the Kursk region of Russia, as reported on January 5 by various Telegram channels and Andriy Kovalenko, head of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council's Center for Combating Disinformation. Reports indicate the AFU attack originated from Sudzha, under Ukrainian control since August 2024, advancing toward the regional center of Bolshoye Soldatskoye and further toward Kursk.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that on January 5 at approximately 9:00 a.m., AFU attempted a counterattack near the Berdin hamlet to halt Russian advances in the Kursk direction. The operation reportedly included two tanks, clearance vehicles, and 12 armored combat vehicles carrying troops. The "Mig of Russia" channel claimed that Ukrainian forces achieved "localized successes."

Independent information regarding the situation in the Kursk region remains unavailable due to ongoing hostilities making data collection challenging. Recent weeks have seen reports circulating across various Telegram channels about a possible new AFU offensive, potentially coinciding with the inauguration of newly elected US President Donald Trump on January 20.

