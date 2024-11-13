Russian forces breach Kupyansk: calls for Ukrainian Command accountability intensify Wednesday, November 13, 2024 9:15:10 PM

On November 13, Russian forces breached the city of Kupyansk, a move that has drawn immediate calls for accountability. According to DeepState, two columns of Russian armor headed towards Kupyansk from the Lyman Pershyi area and reached the highway leading to Svatove by the afternoon. The first column comprised two armored personnel carriers, an infantry fighting vehicle, and a tank. Details about the second column remain scarce as it moved under the cover of darkness.

One armored personnel carrier was hit in a forested area. Another made its way unhindered to the Svatovska Street area, eventually being struck as it reached Nekrasova Street. Disembarking from it were about fifteen troops who scattered into surrounding homes. Simultaneously, a tank was destroyed on the same street to the north. Efforts by drones from the Ukrainian 116th and 14th mechanized brigades, along with support units, were instrumental in countering the attack.

DeepState has noted that the Russians, aware of their initial success, have already dispatched reinforcements, which have come under attack.

Observers are attributing the Russian breakthrough to a puzzling few months on this sector of the front line, with battle lines of both the Ukrainian forces and Russian sreportedly becoming disorganized amidst forested terrain and intermittent rotations. "The combat formations of Ukrainian Armed Forces and the adversary were simply scattered through the forest, and the war there seemed irregular," stated DeepState.

DeepState has urged Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation and the Security Service to scrutinize the command at the 11th mechanized brigade over recent developments. Similarly, "Officer ✙," a notable military commentary channel, has echoed calls for those responsible for the breach to be held accountable. They claim, "The Russian strategy involves taking a chance with small armored groups; if they succeed in establishing a foothold, they reinforce swiftly."

The evening report from Ukraine's General Staff makes no mention of any Kupyansk breakthrough or local skirmishes. Instead, it states Russian activity was concentrated in areas around Lozova, Kucheriivka, Petropavlivka, Kolesnykivka, Zakharyzivka, Kruhlyakivka, and Pervomayske, where Ukrainian defense forces repelled 12 attacks.

Previously, the General Staff had disclosed that daytime attempts had been made by the Russians to pierce Ukrainian defenses near Kupyansk, with some of their troops donned in Ukrainian military attire.

